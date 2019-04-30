TV's Top Couple 2019: The Cutest Moments of the Final 4

  • By
    &

by TV Scoop Team | Tue., Apr. 30, 2019 2:13 PM

Mi Marido Tiene Mi Familia, Schitt's Creek, Wynonna Earp, Shadowhunters

Las Estrellas, CBC Television, SyFy, John Medland/Freeform via Getty Images

No matter who wins this year's TV's Top Couple, all the finalists should be pretty dang proud.

For the first time ever, all of the final four (and all but one of the elite eight) are queer couples, and all four shows have been nominated for a Glaad award in 2019, as the organization tweeted on Tuesday. The Glaad Media Awards, which take place May 4, "honor media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community and the issues that affect their lives." 

Mi Marido Tiene Mas Familia is nominated for Outstanding Spanish Language Scripted Television Series. Wynonna Earp and Shadowhunters are both nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, and Schitt's Creek is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series. 

That is all extremely cool and something worth noting, but that's not actually why we're here in this particular article. 

Photos

Renewed or Canceled: TV Show Fates Revealed

Last week, we asked the final four fandoms to send us their favorite final four couple moments, and boy did you guys deliver. We got almost too many GIFs in response, and we've compiled some of our favorites in celebration of the final four. 

First, multiple angles of one Aristemo smooch. 

Do you think Magnus and Alec will recreate this dance at their wedding? (Assuming they make it to their wedding.) 

We love you too, David and Patrick. 

This Wayhaught kiss is way hot. 

So is this Malec kiss even if the pun doesn't work the same. 

This is one of those GIFs you can almost hear. 

It's hard to resist smiles like these. 

Boop! 

We do not mind one bit. 

This one's got nine David and Patrick GIFs in one! 

We stan a couple in matching shirts. 

That hand-holding though. 

Is it possible that this Wayhaught kiss is way hotter? 

You're right, this dance IS life. 

So is this dance. 

Soft indeed. 

Cheers!

#Wayhaught as hell. 

We'll leave you with one last Malec kiss, since they just got engaged this week. 

And finally, we'd like to pay special tribute to Emison, who are not only going through some hard times right now as Emily isn't even on The Perfectionists, but who were also like 1% away from making it into the final four. 

Now, the race is still on until 5 p.m. PT on Tuesday, so keep voting right here and congrats to everyone on a fun tournament! 

