TV's Top Couple 2019: The Cutest Moments of the Final 4

No matter who wins this year's TV's Top Couple, all the finalists should be pretty dang proud.

For the first time ever, all of the final four (and all but one of the elite eight) are queer couples, and all four shows have been nominated for a Glaad award in 2019, as the organization tweeted on Tuesday. The Glaad Media Awards, which take place May 4, "honor media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community and the issues that affect their lives."

Mi Marido Tiene Mas Familia is nominated for Outstanding Spanish Language Scripted Television Series. Wynonna Earp and Shadowhunters are both nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, and Schitt's Creek is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.

That is all extremely cool and something worth noting, but that's not actually why we're here in this particular article.