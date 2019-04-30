How Much Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gal Gadot and More Stars Make for a Movie

These stars are bringing in the big bucks.

While it's certainly no secret that Hollywood's biggest names tend to rake in checks equivalent to their megawatt star power, a new Variety report is revealing just how many zeros are on A-listers checks as of late.

According to the magazine's newly published report on celebrity salaries, Margot RobbieLeonardo DiCaprio, Gal Gadot and Brad Pitt are all reportedly raking in upwards of $10 million for their upcoming projects, among them Birds of Prey, Wonder Woman 1984 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Robbie is also a producer on Prey.