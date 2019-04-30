Here's Why Pete Davidson Really Walked Out of His Comedy Show

Instagram
Pete Davidson is setting the record straight about his latest comedy show.
On Monday night, the Saturday Night Live star was set to perform in Bridgeport, Connecticut at the Stress Factory Comedy Club.
But shortly before his time on stage, Pete decided to leave the venue. So what's the deal?
"Hey guys in Connecticut, I'm sorry that we had to leave the show before I got to go on. The owner Vinnie Brand disrespected me and did something I told him not to do. And I can't perform under those circumstances," he shared with his followers on Instagram Stories. "However everybody who got tickets to that show, I am doing a free show for you guys."
Pete added, "We'll figure out where it's going to be in the next week. And we'll get it all sorted out. Sorry again this is not your fault."
According to an audience member who spoke to E! News, Vinnie went up on stage beforehand and told the crowd something along the lines of, "I gotta tell you guys obviously there are a few rules. No heckling about Pete's love life or anything about Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale. Our headliner doesn't appreciate those comments, and anything like that and we'll throw you the f--k out."
Vinnie also claimed to E! News that there is security footage of everyone putting away their phones and being warned that you'll get kicked out if Kate and Ariana are mentioned.
But for a man who has discussed his dating life on Saturday Night Live before, some fans don't seem to believe restrictions were ever put in place.
"There were no prior restrictions or stipulations on Kate and Ariana being brought up at all," an insider shared with E! News. "Pete's been open about his past. There was absolutely no need for this club owner to go on stage and say no cell phones and no questions about Ariana or Kate."
Our source added that Pete felt he was "disrespected" and that's why he left.
Ultimately, Pete is expected to return to Saturday Night Live for an all-new episode this weekend with Adam Sandler and Shawn Mendes. Perhaps this week's headlines will be addressed.
—Reporting by Jessica Finn