How Kyle Richards Really Feels About Lisa Vanderpump Leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Apr. 30, 2019 1:52 PM

Could this be the end of an era for Bravo fans?

Late last year, reports surfaced that Lisa Vanderpump would not return to The Real Housewives franchise after season 9 ended. However, as recent as last week, the restaurateur revealed her decision to leave was still up in the air.

"It depends. I can't say," the reality TV personality said on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after show.

Now, Kyle Richards is breaking her silence and sharing how she really feels about the 58-year-old star's possible departure from the Bravo franchise.

"I always wanted to do the show with Lisa; we had fun together. But I think if she doesn't want to do it, then the show must go on," the 50-year-old reality TV star told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner on Daily Pop. "We've been doing it and the people are loving it and the ratings are really high."

The Bravolebrity admitted that she "would love to always do the show with Lisa," but said that if the 58-year-old TV personality decides to leave the franchise for good, "what can we do?"

"We gotta move on," Kyle told the E! News hosts with a laugh. 

Although, Richards doesn't think this is the last she and the rest of the cast will see of Vanderpump. When asked if she thinks Lisa will show up for the season 9 reunion, Kyle believes she'll make an appearance. "I think she will," she put it simply.

Despite the fact that, as Kyle said, "none of us like the reunion," she still thinks Lisa will attend.

"No matter what, none of us like going. It's torture. It's like getting ready to go into the boxing ring the next day. It's just an emotional torture all day, but I think [Lisa] will [show up]."

Regardless of what happens at the RHOBH reunion, the 50-year-old reality TV star said there is "always room for repair."

"Honestly, I think that if you have a deep enough friendship and you care enough about someone, there's always room for repair," she explained. "That's how I feel, but I can't speak for Lisa, though."

