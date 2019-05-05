Set Fire to the Rain & Celebrate Adele's Birthday By Voting for Her Best Song Ever

Send our love to your new lover...and Adele, because today is her birthday!

The British singer, and all around musical genius, turns 31 years old today and we are so happy that we now have a big reason to celebrate the star.

Plus, we will now be listening to Adele's hits on repeat all day long and no one can say anything about it, because we all bow down to the English songwriter.

Beginning with her debut record 19 and continuing with both 21 and 25, Adele has proven that she has the voice of an angel and can sing the songs our heart wants to let out but doesn't know how to.

No matter what other things you love about the birthday girl, like her obsession with the Spice Girls or Beyoncé, her sweet friendship with Jennifer Lawrence, or her ability to pull off the most outrageous Halloween costumes, it's safe to say that the best thing about the Grammy-winning artist is her music.