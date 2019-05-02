Why Katherine Schwarzenegger Was Endgame for Chris Pratt

The champagne was free-flowing, the floral arrangements breathtaking and the bride's ensemble—a white fringed Lela Rose sheath—on point. Even Oprah Winfrey, a close family friend, was among those on hand to toast to the happy couple.

But even with so many envy-inducing details, there's a solid chance that Katherine Schwarzenegger's favorite part of her bridal shower this past weekend was when groom-to-be Chris Pratt turned up at mom Maria Shriver's L.A.-area mansion up mid-way through to gush to their guests about all the things that had so enamored him with his future wife.

The list, of course, was incomplete considering it's a topic he could wax on about ad infinitum.