With "The Long Night" Behind Them, Game of Thrones Stars Are Revealing Never-Before-Seen Photos

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Apr. 30, 2019 9:49 AM
The dust has settled and the dead, well, they're back to being dead on Game of Thrones. The biggest battle in Game of Thrones history aired in "The Long Night," the third episode of the six-episode final season, and not everybody made it out alive.
The episode featured the final stands of Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey), Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen), Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen), Melisandre (Carice Van Houten) and a number of other characters. Don't fret, folks like Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) live to see another day—and another war.
Below, see how some of your favorites said goodbye to their characters and how others paid tribute to their fallen comrades.
To celebrate her time on the series, Bella Ramsey posted a number of behind-the-scenes photos, including this one with Isaac Hempstead Wright.
Bella Ramsey, the young actress who portrays Lyanna Mormont, posted a number of behind-the-scenes photos following the Battle of Winterfell.
Joe Dempsie, Gendry on the series, with Bella Ramsey in a snap from the young actress.
Bella Ramsey posted this behind-the-scenes photo as part of a tribute to her character, Lyanna Mormont.
"Here's a still taken from the alternate episode 3 ending in which the Night King becomes Bran's carer and they both live happily ever after," Isaac Hempstead Wright posted.
"GiantKILLER and Mr. GiantBABE!What a blast to work with @bellaramsey A super talented, hard working and fearless actor (and worrier!) #gameofthrones #battleofwinterfell," Kristofer Hivju posted.
Emilia Clarke posted this tribute along with lyrics from Tina Turner's hit song "Simply the Best."
Actor Alfie Allen posted this image of Theon's armor on Instagram with a simple caption: the broken heart emoji.
"The human embodiment of a wonderwall. Thank you #liamghallager for the reminder...#90'stributebandlookalikes? #motherofsingalongs @johnbradleywest @gameofthrones #heartbreakclub #almostover," Emilia Clarke posted.
"FYI...This is the closest you'll ever get to me attempting ‘that lift' from dirty dancing.
Yes, my man is sitting. Yes, there's no lake.
And yes, I have no idea I'm NOT being raised above his head.
(Id like to take a moment to thank alcohol for giving me courage to attempt this. Ever.) @gameofthrones @prideofgypsies," Emilia Clarke posted. "#nooneputsdrogointhecorner #imhavingthetimeofmylife #fyi #thankgodwegotthatmanonathrone #mysunandstarsintheireyes."
"Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade," Emilia Clarke posted. "It's been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I'd be able to live and the family I'll never stop missing."
"Me and my baby (dragon) (Drogon) just very excited for you all to see #season8gameofthrones which if I'm not mistaken begins....now," Emilia Clarke said.
"The family portrait #kitharrington #jeneregretterien #okmaybehereiseetheresemblance #season8gameofthrones @gameofthrones @hbo," Emilia Clarke posted.
"Enjoy tonights episode! You have a lot to look forward to... Here with the one and only Mr. @liamcunningham1 On our way to sett one day inn the past @gameofthrones," Kristofer Hivju posted.
"In honour of the final season of Thrones premiering tonight .... Here's a picture of me asleep on set," Sophie Turner posted.
