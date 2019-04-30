With "The Long Night" Behind Them, Game of Thrones Stars Are Revealing Never-Before-Seen Photos

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Apr. 30, 2019 9:49 AM

Game of Thrones, Episode 3, Season 8, Lyanna

Courtesy of HBO

The dust has settled and the dead, well, they're back to being dead on Game of Thrones. The biggest battle in Game of Thrones history aired in "The Long Night," the third episode of the six-episode final season, and not everybody made it out alive.

The episode featured the final stands of Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey), Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen), Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen), Melisandre (Carice Van Houten) and a number of other characters. Don't fret, folks like Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) live to see another day—and another war.

Game of Thrones Season 8 Photos: Farewell to Westeros

Below, see how some of your favorites said goodbye to their characters and how others paid tribute to their fallen comrades.

Game of Thrones Behind the Scenes

The North Remembers

To celebrate her time on the series, Bella Ramsey posted a number of behind-the-scenes photos, including this one with Isaac Hempstead Wright.

Game of Thrones Behind the Scenes

Queen in the North

Bella Ramsey, the young actress who portrays Lyanna Mormont, posted a number of behind-the-scenes photos following the Battle of Winterfell.

Game of Thrones Behind the Scenes

Smile, the White Walkers Are Gone!

Joe Dempsie, Gendry on the series, with Bella Ramsey in a snap from the young actress.

Game of Thrones Behind the Scenes

RIP

Bella Ramsey posted this behind-the-scenes photo as part of a tribute to her character, Lyanna Mormont.

Game of Thrones Behind the Scenes

An Alternate Ending?

"Here's a still taken from the alternate episode 3 ending in which the Night King becomes Bran's carer and they both live happily ever after," Isaac Hempstead Wright posted.

Game of Thrones Behind the Scenes

All Smiles

"GiantKILLER and Mr. GiantBABE!What a blast to work with @bellaramsey A super talented, hard working and fearless actor (and worrier!) #gameofthrones #battleofwinterfell," Kristofer Hivju posted.

Game of Thrones

Simply the Best

Emilia Clarke posted this tribute along with lyrics from Tina Turner's hit song "Simply the Best."

Game of Thrones

Farewell Theon

Actor Alfie Allen posted this image of Theon's armor on Instagram with a simple caption: the broken heart emoji.

Game of Thrones, Behind the Scenes

Wonderwall

"The human embodiment of a wonderwall. Thank you #liamghallager for the reminder...#90'stributebandlookalikes? #motherofsingalongs @johnbradleywest @gameofthrones #heartbreakclub #almostover," Emilia Clarke posted.

Game of Thrones, Behind the Scenes

The Sun & Stars

"FYI...This is the closest you'll ever get to me attempting ‘that lift' from dirty dancing.
Yes, my man is sitting. Yes, there's no lake.
And yes, I have no idea I'm NOT being raised above his head.
(Id like to take a moment to thank alcohol for giving me courage to attempt this. Ever.) @gameofthrones @prideofgypsies," Emilia Clarke posted. "#nooneputsdrogointhecorner #imhavingthetimeofmylife #fyi #thankgodwegotthatmanonathrone #mysunandstarsintheireyes."

Game of Thrones, Behind the Scenes

Belfast Bye

"Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade," Emilia Clarke posted. "It's been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I'd be able to live and the family I'll never stop missing."

Game of Thrones, Behind the Scenes, Final Season

Hugs for Drogon

"Me and my baby (dragon) (Drogon) just very excited for you all to see #season8gameofthrones which if I'm not mistaken begins....now," Emilia Clarke said.

Game of Thrones, Behind the Scenes, Final Season

The Family Portrait

"The family portrait #kitharrington #jeneregretterien #okmaybehereiseetheresemblance #season8gameofthrones @gameofthrones @hbo," Emilia Clarke posted.

Game of Thrones, Behind the Scenes, Final Season

Beard Bros

"Enjoy tonights episode! You have a lot to look forward to... Here with the one and only Mr. @liamcunningham1 On our way to sett one day inn the past @gameofthrones," Kristofer Hivju posted.

Game of Thrones, Behind the Scenes, Final Season

Sansa Sleeps

"In honour of the final season of Thrones premiering tonight .... Here's a picture of me asleep on set," Sophie Turner posted.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays, 9 p.m. on HBO.

