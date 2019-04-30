This Sonic the Hedgehog Trailer Will Make You Miss the '90s

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 30, 2019 8:22 AM

Sonic The Hedgehog, Movies

The first trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie is here!

This November, the live-action film based on Sega's video game franchise is heading to a theater near you. In the just-released preview, we see the beloved blue hedgehog (voiced by Ben Schwartz) meet Tom Wachowski (James Marsden) for the first time...and their initial meeting doesn't go very well. But then, the duo decides to team up in order to stop Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey), who's sporting a very villainous mustache in the trailer.

Dr. Robotnik is out to capture Sonic and use him and his powers to take over the world.

The live-action adventure film also stars Tika SumpterNeal McDonough and Adam Pally.

Watch the complete Sonic the Hedgehog trailer above!

Sonic the Hedgehog hits theaters on Nov. 8!

