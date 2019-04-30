Zac Efron Seriously Thinks His Wax Figure Has a Better Six-Pack

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Tue., Apr. 30, 2019 8:14 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Zac Efron, Ellen, Wax Figure

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Zac Efron's body is extremely ripped, shockingly buff and strong. Well, that is, in the eye's of everyone except Zac Efron.

While sitting down with Ellen DeGeneres today, the actor was treated to a first look at his brand spanking new wax figure by Madame Tussauds. But before the big reveal, the host, 61, revisited his original, shaggy-haired statue

"I didn't like it," Efron, 31, confessed of the figure, created during his early 2000s, toe-tapping High School Musical days. "I look terrible." 

Not anymore. DeGeneres brought out his new wax figure, designed to look exactly like his muscular lifeguard from 2017's Baywatch.

Photos

Zac Efron's Shirtless Pics

"Whoever did this," said the shocked actor, "I'm very impressed and scared."

He has reason to be. The statue includes his every feature, down to the bicep tattoo, armpit hair and, yes, veins. In fact, to prove it, Efron lifted up his shirt—much to the delight of the audience—to show off his near-identical abs: "You did a good job."

Still, he wasn't exactly pleased with what he saw and delivered quite the power PSA on body image. "It's a little bigger than me," he confessed. "That's too big…for guys, that's unrealistic, I'm telling you. I got very big and buff for that movie but I don't want people to think that's the best way to be. Be your size. I don't want to glamorize this."

After all, while training for the summer caper, Efron was pushed to his limits, hitting the gym for at least an hour a day followed by 20 mile bike rides. He cut out carbs and sugar and only ate organic protein and leafy greens.

Watch the video above for the abs-olutely jaw-dropping reveal!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Zac Efron , Ellen DeGeneres , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Aryn Drakelee-Williams, Jesse Williams

Jesse Williams Seeks to Deny Ex's $200,000 Plea in Divorce Battle

Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Visits Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Frogmore Cottage as Baby Watch Continues

Noah Centineo's Must-See "Dirty Dancing" Battle

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Baby's Names Weren't Leaked

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Bieber

Inside Justin and Hailey Bieber's Top-Secret Getaway to Paradise

Avengers: Endgame, Movies, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr.

The Avengers: Endgame Superheroes Are Earning Pretty Super Paychecks

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama

These Are the TV Shows and Movies the Obamas Are Making With Netflix

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.