Noah Centineo's Dirty Dancing Will Make You Forget About All the Boys You've Loved Before

Noah Centineo knows his way around a dance floor.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show yesterday, the 22-year-old actor faced off against Jimmy Fallon in an epic dance battle. The catch? Thanks to Centineo's recent role in Netflix's teenage romcom, The Perfect Date, all the moves had to relate back to high school. You know, the glory days!

To kick off the fierce competition, the 44-year-old host stepped out on the prom-themed stage—decorated with a silver, gold and purple balloon arch, of course—to perform the classic Science Room Lava Lamp routine. (Whatever happened to The Sprinkler?)