Tony Awards 2019 Nominations: See the Complete List

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Apr. 30, 2019 5:52 AM

James Corden, Tony Award

Jason Bell/CBS via Getty Images

The nominations for the 2019 Tony Awards are finally here!

Broadway stars Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth announced the nominations on Tuesday. They were also joined by Gayle King.

Of course, fans will have to wait until the big night to find out which shows are the big winners. Luckily, musical theater lovers won't be kept in suspense for too long. The 2019 Tony Awards will be held at Radio City Music Hall in New York Sunday, June 9. Fans can catch all the action by tuning in to CBS starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. With James Corden hosting the show, fans won't want to miss a minute.  

So, without further ado, here are the nominees:

James Corden to Host the 2019 Tony Awards

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A PLAY

Paddy Considine, The Ferryman
Bryan Cranston, Network
Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird
Adam Driver, Burn This
Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A PLAY

Annette Benning, Arthur Miller's All My Sons
Laura Donnoley, The Ferryman
Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery
Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet
Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton
Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom
Derrick Baskin: Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice
Damon Daunno, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Santino Fontana, Tootsie 

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show
Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom
Beth Leavel, The Prom
Eva Noblezada, Hadestown
Kelli O'Hara, Kiss Me, Kate

BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY

Arthur Miller's All my Sons
The Boys in the Band
Burn This
Torch Song
The Waverly Gallery

BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

Kiss Me, Kate
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

BEST PLAY

Choir Boy
The Ferryman
Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ink
What the Constitution Means to Me

BEST MUSICAL
Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
Beetlejuice
Hadestown
The Prom
Tootsie

BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL

Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Dominique Morisseau
Beetlejuice, Scott Brown and Anthony King
Hadestown, Anaïs Mitchell
The Prom, Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin
Tootsie, Robert Horn

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE (MUSIC AND/OR LYRICS) WRITTEN FOR THE THEATER
Be More Chill, Joe Iconis
Beetlejuice, Eddie Perfect
Hadestown, Anaïs Mitchell
The Prom, Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin
To Kill a Mockingbird, Adam Guettel
Tootsie, David Yazbek

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Camille A. Brown, Choir Boy
Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate
Denis Jones, Tootsie
David Neumann, Hadestown
Sergio Trujillo, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations

BEST ORCHESTRATIONS

Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown
Larry Hochman, Kiss Me, Kate
Daniel Kluger, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Simon Hale, Tootsie
Harold Wheeler, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
Peter England, King Kong
Rachel Hauck, Hadestown
Laura Jellinek, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
David Korins, Beetlejuice

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY

Miriam Buether, To Kill a Mockingbird
Bunny Christie, Ink
Rob Howell, The Ferryman
Santo Loquasto, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Jan Versweyveld, Network

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY

Rob Howell, The Ferryman
Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet
Clint Ramos, Torch Song
Ann Roth, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ann Roth, To Kill a Mockingbird

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Michael Krass, Hadestown
William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice
William Ivey Long, Tootsie
Bob Mackie, The Cher Show
Paul Tazewell, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY

Neil Austin, Ink
Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Peter Mumford, The Ferryman
Jennifer Tipton, To Kill a Mockingbird
Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden, Network

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Kevin Adams, The Cher Show
Howell Binkley, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
Bradley King, Hadestown
Peter Mumford, King Kong
Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice

BEST DIRECTION IN A PLAY

Rupert Goold, Ink
Sam Mendes, The Ferryman
Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird
Ivo van Hove, Network
George C. Wolfe, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

BEST DIRECTION IN A MUSICAL

Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown
Scott Ellis, Tootsie
Daniel Fish, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Des McAnuff, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
Casey Nicholaw, The Prom

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A PLAY

Bertie Carvel, Ink
Robin De Jesús, The Boys in the Band
Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird
Brandon Uranowitz, Burn This
Benjamin Walker, All My Sons

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A PLAY

Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman
Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird
Kristine Nielsen, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Julie White, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ruth Wilson, King Lear

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN  A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Lilli Cooper, Tootsie
Amber Gray, Hadestown
Sarah Stiles, Tootsie
Ali Stroker, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Mary Testa, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Andre De Shields, Hadestown
Andy Grotelueschen, Tootsie
Patrick Page, Hadestown
Jeremy Pope, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
Ephraim Sykes, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations

