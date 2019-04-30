Tony Awards 2019 Nominations: See the Complete List

The nominations for the 2019 Tony Awards are finally here!

Broadway stars Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth announced the nominations on Tuesday. They were also joined by Gayle King.

Of course, fans will have to wait until the big night to find out which shows are the big winners. Luckily, musical theater lovers won't be kept in suspense for too long. The 2019 Tony Awards will be held at Radio City Music Hall in New York Sunday, June 9. Fans can catch all the action by tuning in to CBS starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. With James Corden hosting the show, fans won't want to miss a minute.

So, without further ado, here are the nominees: