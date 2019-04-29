Shadowhunters Has a Wedding to Plan in Series Finale Trailer

Wedding bells are ringing on Shadowhunters, because #Malec just got engaged, y'all.

Magnus (Harry Shum Jr.) proposed to Alec (Matthew Daddario) in tonight's episode of the Freeform drama (and Alec proposed back), and now in the series finale trailer, Alec is determined to get some things done because he's got a wedding to plan.

Specifically he's got to get Magnus back after he headed to Edom to close the rift to stop the demons, and there's a danger of him not making it back for that wedding.

"Magnus sacrificed everything to save us," Alec says in the trailer. "And I'm going to get him back."