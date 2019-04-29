Pink Opens Up About Having a Miscarriage When She Was Only 17

Pink is opening up about her past and the "several miscarriages" she had when she was only a teenager.

Speaking to USA Today, the "So What" singer-songwriter revealed the meaning behind some of her more heart-wrenching lyrics off of her new album, Hurts 2B Human.

When asked about her song, "Happy," and its lyrics—"Since I was 17, I've always hated my body / and it feels like my body's hated me"—she answered candidly and honestly.

"The reason I said [that] is because I've always had this very tomboy, very strong gymnast body, but actually at 17 I had a miscarriage," she told the publication. "And I was going to have that child."

She continued, "But when that happens to a woman or a young girl, you feel like your body hates you and like your body is broken, and it's not doing what it's supposed to do."

In the interview, she confessed that she had "several miscarriages since" and believes it's "important to talk about what you're ashamed of, who you really are" and the "painful" things.

Along with using music as an outlet, she explained she's able to cope with certain experiences and topics through therapy and humor. "Although that's uncomfortable and painful, it gives you something to work with," she said of seeing a therapist. "I think the reason I can go to such uncomfortable places and be so honest is because I have a really healthy sense of humor."

Pink, Carey Hart, Kids, Daughter, Willow, Son, Jameson, Tour

Instagram / Pink

The 39-year-old star has two kids with her husband Carey Hart, Willow, 7, and Jameson, 2. The famous couple has been together since 2001. While they called things off in 2003 for a year, they ending up getting married in 2006. The two separated for a second time in 2008 before getting back together and welcoming their daughter in 2011.

Just last week, she told Ellen DeGeneres how she's "prouder" of having her kids out of anything she's ever done. However, she revealed that she wouldn't be sharing them on social media anymore.

"I like to share my family. It's my proudest moment in my whole life. I'm prouder of my kids than anything I've ever done," she said with some emotion in her voice. "I won't share them anymore. I won't do it. I'm not posting pictures of them anymore."

