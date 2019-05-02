From Tennis Courts to Red Carpets: Inside Serena Williams' Rise to Fashion Royalty

By now, the world probably knows that Serena Williams is more than just the greatest tennis player in the history of the sport.

She is also an entrepreneur, a mother, an inspiration to young girls everywhere and a bonafide style icon.

From wearing braids on the tennis courts, to sporting Off-White in Grand Slam finales, it's safe to say that Williams has completely changed the image of what a tennis star can be. Some of her most memorable court looks include a tutu, denim miniskirts, statement jewelry and even a controversial catsuit that sent the French Tennis Federation up in arms, causing them to ban similar outfits in the future.

"The policing of women's bodies must end," tennis legend Billie Jean King tweeted in defense of Williams' catsuit. "The ‘respect' that's needed is for the [exceptional] talent @serenawilliams brings to the game."