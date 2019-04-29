Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Sound Off on Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola's Messy Split

Pop culture fans, you are not alone: Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are still not over Danny Amendola's Instagram rant either.

Earlier this month, the NFL player took to social media where he slammed ex-girlfriend Olivia Culpo.

"I believe there should be a boundary btw private life and social media. Olivia believes in fishbowl lifestyle," Danny explained in his since-deleted post. "Olivia chooses and wants to be noticed on the Internet and in Hollywood to make money. Which was hard for to understand but quickly had to learn."

The topic of posting your significant other on social media sparked a conversation on iHeartRadio's latest Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast where both Jana and her husband sounded off.