Cynthia Nixon Says Sex and the City Had "a Lot of the Failings of the Feminist Movement"

Cynthia Nixon believes Sex and the City is a "feminist show," but she also thinks it had "a lot of the failings of the feminist movement in it."

The 53-year-old star, who portrayed Miranda Hobbes in the SATC TV show and movies, is speaking out about the series that catapulted her to stardom alongside co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall and Kristin Davis. In a new interview with IndieWire, conducted before the premiere of her new movie Stray Dolls at the Tribeca Film Festival, Nixon reflects on the series, which premiered on HBO in 1998, and how it would be different today.

"Well, I certainly think we would not have all been white, God forbid," Nixon tells the outlet. "One of the hardest things for me — it was at the time, too — is looking back and seeing how much of it centered around money, right? And how, Steve, my [character's] husband, was like the closest we got to a working class guy, you know? Never mind a working class woman, right?"