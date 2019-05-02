Take a Look Back at Pretty Little Princess Charlotte's Most Adorable Photos Ever

Getty Images
Everyone's favorite princess is a year older today, and where has the time gone?
Princess Charlotte is now four years old and she's just as adorable now as she was when she was born into the Royal Family on May 2, 2015.
Four years ago the Cambridge family was blessed with their second child and only daughter with Charlotte and although her big brother Prince George will someday be king and her little brother Prince Louis is freaking precious, Charlotte is the real star of the show...at least in our minds.
The birthday girl is actually living every girls' dream life because she is in fact a princess in real life...and the great-granddaughter of the current ruling Monarch of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II.
What we love most about the sweet royal is that she knows how to steal the show at any and all events.
Whether it's her appearances as a bridesmaid at her relatives weddings, or her ability to perfect a wave at such a young age, Princess Charlotte is pure magic when in front of a camera.
Sure, we love her mother, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge's sense of style and her father, Prince William, is always fun to see out and about, but the brunette beauty is the royal to watch now and forever.
As we get ready to welcome another royal child with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's soon-to-be born son or daughter, we're remembering all of the times that the sweetest royal daughter caught our attention over the past few years.
Happy birthday, Princess Charlotte!
Keep making funny faces, rocking floral crowns and looking flawless every time you step out!
The Duchess of Cambridge
Ahead of her fourth birthday, the Duchess of Cambridge took three photos of Princess Charlotte and released them to the world and seriously, could she be any cuter?
The Duchess of Cambridge
The beautiful royal is clearly making time to have fun and just be a kid these days.
The Duchess of Cambridge
Princess Charlotte is in her element in the latest photo released by the Royal Family in 2019.
Matt Porteous/PA Wire
All three of the Cambridge children are adorable, but Princess Charlotte shines among her two brothers.
Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
After being a bridesmaid for her aunt and uncle's wedding in May 2018, Princess Charlotte again stole the spotlight as a bridesmaid for Princess Eugenie's nuptials in October 2018.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte enjoyed some fun in the sun with her brother Prince George and second cousin Savannah Phillips.
REX/Shutterstock
Princess Charlotte waved to the crowd before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.
REX/Shutterstock
Before entering St. George's Chapel, the little bridesmaid stuck out her tongue.
The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace
Kate Middleton shared a photo of Princess Charlotte kissing her baby brother, Prince Louis.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Before meeting her baby brother for the first time, the little princess gave well-wishers a wave.
Courtesy of the Duchess of Cambridge
Teacher's pet! Princess Charlotte struck an adorable pose on her first day of nursery school in January 2018.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Upon the birth of Prince William and Kate Middleton's third child on April 23, 2018, Charlotte and big bro Prince George made their way to the hospital to meet their baby brother.
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Blue in Berlin! Princess Charlotte arrived in style in Germany on the royal family's official tour in July 2017.
Chris Jackson/Kensington Palace/Getty Images
For their 2017 Christmas card, Prince William and Kate Middleton posed with Princess Charlotte and Prince George among the fall leaves.
HRH The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images
On her second birthday, Kensington Palace released a new portrait of the princess taken by the Duchess of Cambridge. A spitting image of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II!
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
In 2017, Charlotte attended the Trooping the Colour. She watched with her family from Buckingham Palace's balcony.
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images
The toddler served as her aunt Pippa Middleton's flower girl during her May 2017 wedding to James Matthews. Too cute!
JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images
In 2016, Prince William and Kate Middleton took their kids on a private ski vacation at an undisclosed location in the French Alps.
Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images
Princess Charlotte puckered up while heading into Christmas church service on her mom's hip in 2016.
Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images
In September 2016, the pint-sized royal bonds with a fluffy dog while visiting a petting zoo in Canada.
HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
The royal cutie rang in her first birthday with a perfectly sweet photo shoot.
Chris Jelf /Kensington Palace via Getty Images
For their 2015 Christmas card, Prince William and Kate Middleton posed with Princess Charlotte and Prince George in matching blue ensembles.
© Mario Testino / Art Partner
The Duchess of Cambridge held her daughter lovingly at the little one's Christening in 2015.
Press Association via AP Images/HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
Could Princess Charlotte be any cuter playing with her toy puppy?
Press Association via AP Images/HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
Kate Middleton took this cute closeup of her daughter in November 2015 to celebrate her daughter turning six months old.
HRH Duchess of Cambridge
Kate Middleton snapped this photo of her children shortly after Charlotte was born.
John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte was born on May 2, 2015.
