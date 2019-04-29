Danielle Fishel Shows Her Baby Bump in Gorgeous Maternity Photos

Danielle Fishel is ready for her close-up.

The countdown is on for the arrival of the Boy Meets World star's first child. With just three months left until Danielle and husband Jensen Karp welcome their son, the pair decided to take part in a beautiful maternity shoot to honor the beauty of their pregnancy. In the romantic photos, the 37-year-old wears a patterned dress that compliments the hues of the sunset in the background. And in one breathtaking shot, her husband cradles her growing belly.

"Last week our dear friend @jillianbob flew across the country to take maternity photos for us and I could definitely cry over how much I love them," the actress writes as her Instagram caption.

The mommy-to-be is eager to meet her first son, who might be named Jordan.