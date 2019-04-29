Larry King Hospitalized After Experiencing Chest Pain, Undergoes Angioplasty

Mark Von Holden/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Larry King is on the mend after being hospitalized last week.
On Thursday morning, April 23, the legendary TV host was getting ready to go to the hospital for an angioplasty when he experienced chest pain.
"Before his scheduled procedure, he experienced angina and went to the hospital early to be examined," King's rep tells E! News in a statement. "His doctor successfully performed the angioplasty and inserted stents to reopen the previous bypass from 1987. He has been recuperating in the hospital and is scheduled to be released soon. His doctors expect him to make a full recovery."
The statement adds that, despite reports, "His doctors say he did not have a heart attack and he did not go into cardiac arrest."
"Larry is in good spirits and thanks everyone for their concern," the statement continues. "He's expected to be back to work on his shows, Larry King Now and PoliticKING with Larry King soon."
Back in Sept. 2017, the Larry King Now host revealed to the world that he beat lung cancer, after keeping the diagnosis private.
"I go for my checkup and they say, 'Let's do a chest X-ray, and the doctor said to me, 'Something looks funny,'" King recalled in an interview with Us Weekly. "They said the spot looked pretty small. ... I then did a CAT scan then a PET scan and then he said to me, 'You have lung cancer, but it looks very small, in the beginning stages.'"
King underwent surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles in July 2017.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
He went on to tell the magazine, "The doctor said to me, 'It was malignant but you were in the first stage. If it had stayed and we didn't find it, you would have had trouble in two or three years, but we got it and you were lucky."
"They showed me my latest chest X-ray, which is all clear," King said. "It was fun to see where that spot was and there is no spot now. They took off 20 percent of the lung."
This article was originally published on Mon, Apr 29, 2019 at 11:54 a.m.