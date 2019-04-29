Larry King Suffers Heart Attack, Goes Into Cardiac Arrest: Reports

Larry King is on the mend after suffering a heart attack last week, multiple outlets report.

Last Thursday, the legendary TV host was getting ready to go to the hospital for an angiogram when he went into cardiac arrest. According to TMZ, King was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he underwent an angioplasty. Following the procedure, King was taken to the cardiac intensive care unit for recovery.

The 85-year-old star, who suffered a heart attack in 1987, is expected to be released on Monday.

TMZ also reports that King has been having breathing problems for the past several months, which is why he was scheduled to check himself into the hospital for an angiogram last week.