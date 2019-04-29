Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Clap Back at "Homophobic" Comments

Enough is enough!

While Hollywood stars know that social media users can be harsh and cruel on the Internet, sometimes the comments are so off that being silent isn't an option.

Over the weekend, Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne came across an Instagram post that attacked their friendship.

"Every week there is something disrespected towards @AshleyBenson. I'm so glad Ashley is not around Cara anymore," one user wrote. "@CaraDeleprivate is always so disrespectful. Ashley deserves better."

Another added, "I'm serious you need to stay away from that devil and never go back…You are not like this. You aren't gay you love men and you need one."