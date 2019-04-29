The Game of Thrones Cast Is Paying Tribute to Dead Characters and Here Come the Tears

Weep not for the memories…

Game of Thrones said farewell to many fan-favorite characters in the third episode of season eight, "The Long Night," and naturally the social media tributes are pouring in.

Warning, spoilers follow!

In the battle against the Night King at Winterfell, many courageous characters ended up kicking the bucket before Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) could deliver the final blow to the zombie lord. Alife Allen's Theon Greyjoy lost his life after being forgiven by Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) for his betrayal.