The Game of Thrones Cast Is Paying Tribute to Dead Characters and Here Come the Tears

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Apr. 29, 2019 9:37 AM

Game of Thrones, Episode 8, Season 3

Weep not for the memories…

Game of Thrones said farewell to many fan-favorite characters in the third episode of season eight, "The Long Night," and naturally the social media tributes are pouring in.

Warning, spoilers follow!

In the battle against the Night King at Winterfell, many courageous characters ended up kicking the bucket before Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) could deliver the final blow to the zombie lord. Alife Allen's Theon Greyjoy lost his life after being forgiven by Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) for his betrayal.

Allen posted his own tributes to Theon, as did Sophie Turner.

On Allen's post, which you can see below, Gwendoline Christie wrote, "I love you," and Pilou Asbæk said, "Alfie...wow...An incredible character you have created. I have loved every minute of Theon's storyline, because of your beautiful work. From the bottom of my heart THANKS. It's a been a true pleasure and I'm proud to call you my friend!"

Emilia Clarke also took to her Instagram to pay tribute to one of the fallen: Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen), the trusted adviser to Daenerys Targaryen.

"YOURE SIMPLY THE BEST, BETTER THAN ALL THE REST, BETTER THAN ANYONE, ANYONE IVE EVER MET.....," she wrote with a crying emoji. Clarke included these hashtags as well: "#serjorahforlyfe#thronesthrowsapunchandahalf @hbo@gameofthrones #heartbreakhotel#bestthingiveverseenonscreenEVER."

Game of Thrones, Behind the Scenes

"The human embodiment of a wonderwall. Thank you #liamghallager for the reminder...#90'stributebandlookalikes? #motherofsingalongs @johnbradleywest @gameofthrones #heartbreakclub #almostover," Emilia Clarke posted.

Game of Thrones, Behind the Scenes

"FYI...This is the closest you'll ever get to me attempting ‘that lift' from dirty dancing.
Yes, my man is sitting. Yes, there's no lake.
And yes, I have no idea I'm NOT being raised above his head.
(Id like to take a moment to thank alcohol for giving me courage to attempt this. Ever.) @gameofthrones @prideofgypsies," Emilia Clarke posted. "#nooneputsdrogointhecorner #imhavingthetimeofmylife #fyi #thankgodwegotthatmanonathrone #mysunandstarsintheireyes."

Game of Thrones, Behind the Scenes

"Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade," Emilia Clarke posted. "It's been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I'd be able to live and the family I'll never stop missing."

Game of Thrones, Behind the Scenes, Final Season

"Me and my baby (dragon) (Drogon) just very excited for you all to see #season8gameofthrones which if I'm not mistaken begins....now," Emilia Clarke said.

Game of Thrones, Behind the Scenes, Final Season

"The family portrait #kitharrington #jeneregretterien #okmaybehereiseetheresemblance #season8gameofthrones @gameofthrones @hbo," Emilia Clarke posted.

Game of Thrones, Behind the Scenes, Final Season

"Enjoy tonights episode! You have a lot to look forward to... Here with the one and only Mr. @liamcunningham1 On our way to sett one day inn the past @gameofthrones," Kristofer Hivju posted.

Game of Thrones, Behind the Scenes, Final Season

"In honour of the final season of Thrones premiering tonight .... Here's a picture of me asleep on set," Sophie Turner posted.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays, 9 p.m. on HBO.

