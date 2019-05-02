See David Beckham's Sweetest Family Moments & Prepare for Serious Life Envy

Get ready to be shocked, because soccer hunk David Beckham is officially 44 years old!
We are aware that actors and athletes and models age just like the rest of us, but it's pretty hard to wrap our heads around the fact that Beckham is in his mid-40s.
The good news is that the former soccer star and current dreamboat is aging well...like, really, really well.
The London native caught our eye back in the '90s (thank goodness) when he was the athlete to watch in the U.K. and one half of Britain's hottest power couple with his now-wifeVictoria Beckham, who at the time was Posh Spice.
Throughout his career the birthday boy has made a name for himself in the soccer world thanks to a killer career in England and the U.S. and that was really just the beginning. Now, he is a model, spokesperson, philanthropist, actor, soccer club owner, and so much more.
His greatest achievement however, might be the fact that he's an amazing husband and dad to four kids.
While his tattooed bod, killer abs and handsome face are reason enough to celebrate Beckham on his birthday, his love for his family and success as a super dad make us love him even more.
That is why on his birthday this year, we are toasting to him and all of the Beckham clan.
Check out the family's cutest and most envy-worthy moments below!
Instagram
Birthday Bliss
"The most beautiful day with my favorite people in the world xxx I Love u so so so much xxx kisses from a very loved mummy and wife x ❤️," Victoria Beckham wrote alongside this photo after celebrating her birthday with her whole fam in April 2019.
Instagram
Lovebirds
These two are so stylish, so in love and so hot.
PA Wire
Dapper Dudes
David Beckham and his oldest son, Brooklyn Beckham were twinning as they stepped out at the Our Planet premiere in April 2018.
Instagram
Mother-Son Time
Victoria gave her eldest son a sweet birthday shout out in March with this photo and wow, do they look related!
Instagram
New Year, Same Girls
The former Spice Girls singer snuggled up to her daughter Harper on New Year's Eve in 2018.
Instagram
The Beckham Bunch
The Beckham family rang in the new year together once again and of course they looked super stylish doing it.
Instagram
Mountain Memories
"Fun Family times and great memories," David captioned this cute photo from his family trip this February.
Instagram
Boys Down Under
In October 2018, David took his younger boys, Romeo and Cruz, to the top of the Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia for an experience they would never forget.
Instagram
Harper's Guys
Clearly, the men in the Beckham fam love their little lady, Harper Seven!
Instagram
Farmtime Fun
The model and former soccer player shared this sweet snap of him with his baby girl Harper on her seventh birthday last year.
Instagram
Beach Bums
"Kisses from us all x Happy Summer!"Victoria captioned this adorable photo of her kids on holiday in summer of 2018.
Instagram
Photo Ready
Just another day in the life of one of the most beautiful families there ever was.
Instagram
Fishing Fellas
In May 2018, the soccer stud took his two oldest boys out for a day of fishing fun and we want to come next time!
Instagram
Horsing Around
"Perfect end to the most perfect weekend x Riding with my baby in the sunshine ☀️ Kisses from us both x," Victoria wrote alongside this pony pic.
Instagram
Celebration Brigade
David got a group hug from three of his four kids to celebrate his birthday in May 2018.
Instagram
Birthday Babe
The designer celebrated her birthday in April 2018 with her four adorable children and everyone was all smiles.
Instagram
Happy Mother's Day
The good-looking family struck a pose as they celebrated Mother's Day together in 2018. David posted the family pic on his Instagram writing, "Happy Mother's Day to an amazing mummy to this beautiful little bunch."
Instagram
Smile for the Camera
The Beckham bunch is just too cute sometimes.
P Yim/Getty Images
Hugs and Kisses
Victoria planted a kiss on her son's cheek before her February 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week.
Instagram
Boys Time
In December 2017, David enjoyed New Year's Eve with a sunset and some relaxing pool time with his boys.
Instagram
Birthday Boy
In September 2017, Victoria posted this close-up of Romeo on his 15th birthday to Instagram gushing, "Kisses Birthday boy! We all love you so, so much Romeo."
Instagram
Daddy's Girl
For her sixth birthday, Harper experienced a tea party fit for a princess. Accompanied by her dad and grandma, Harper and a few schools friends enjoyed a special visit from Princess Eugenie of York at Buckingham Palace. David wrote a charming message about his daughter on Instagram gushing, "Happy Birthday to our special little young lady ...Such a special girl who brings so much joy and happiness into our lives.. Happy 6th birthday ( I can't believe your 6 already ) have the most amazing day we love you pretty lady x."
Instagram
Winter Wonderland
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images
Dad's Biggest Fans
Cruz, Harper and Romeo joined the pre-game festivities for their dad's Match for Children in aid of UNICEF in November 2015, while Brooklyn played during the face-off game between Great Britain and Ireland vs. The Rest of the World. All four kids wore matching red to support their dad's jersey.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Burberry
Runway Ready
Seated next to Elton John and Anna Wintour, the stylish family turned heads at the Burberry "London in Los Angeles" event at the Griffith Observatory in April 2015.
REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Selfie Time!
David snapped a quick pic of his daughter Harper and sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz right before Victoria's Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week.
rune hellestad/Corbis via Getty Images
Red Carpet Stars
The family of five looked camera-ready for press night of the Spice Girls' Viva Forever: The Musical at Piccadilly Theatre in December 2012. Victoria donned separate pieces from her collection, while her boys sported carefully coordinated Burberry suits.
Tony Woolliscroft/WireImage
Looking Sharp
David and Victoria looked calm and collected as they posed with their boys at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2010 Awards in Birmingham, England.
