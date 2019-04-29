Chrissy Teigen Weighs In on Lala Kent and 50 Cent's Feud

Well, this feud keeps getting more bizarre.

Over the weekend, some drama sparked between two seemingly unlikely foes—Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent and famed rapper 50 Cent. The Grammy winner took aim at the reality star on Instagram, where he shared a clip of Kent talking about how she met her now-fiancé, producer Randall Emmett, and their sexual activity. In the clip from the Bravo show, Kent explains she let him "hit it" their first night together and he gifted her a car the next day.

"10 seconds left in the 4 quarter hoe's are Winning. Do you want A range rover, yes, bitch yassss. Then just run out and suck a d--k. LOL smh," the rapper wrote on Instagram along with the clip of Kent.

"ME TOO ROLE PLAY: Are you a actress come to my hotel and act like you really want the role, then suck a d--k No good Randall No good," he added in the comments and referred to Emmett as a "sucker."