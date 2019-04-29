Chrissy Teigen Weighs In on Lala Kent and 50 Cent's Feud

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 29, 2019 7:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Chrissy Teigen

NorthStar / SplashNews.com

Well, this feud keeps getting more bizarre. 

Over the weekend, some drama sparked between two seemingly unlikely foes—Vanderpump RulesLala Kent and famed rapper 50 Cent. The Grammy winner took aim at the reality star on Instagram, where he shared a clip of Kent talking about how she met her now-fiancé, producer Randall Emmett, and their sexual activity. In the clip from the Bravo show, Kent explains she let him "hit it" their first night together and he gifted her a car the next day. 

"10 seconds left in the 4 quarter hoe's are Winning. Do you want A range rover, yes, bitch yassss. Then just run out and suck a d--k. LOL smh," the rapper wrote on Instagram along with the clip of Kent. 

"ME TOO ROLE PLAY: Are you a actress come to my hotel and act like you really want the role, then suck a d--k No good Randall No good," he added in the comments and referred to Emmett as a "sucker."

Photos

2018's Biggest Celebrity Feuds

The rapper went on to share text messages from Emmett, in which he apologized, misspelled the rapper's name and said he was heading to the emergency room to make sure he was not having a heart attack. In response, 50 Cent called Emmett " a f--king loser" and asked him if he told Kent about the $1 million he allegedly owes the star. "Keep playing with me and get ya f--king head cracked in front of everybody," he threatened the producer.

"I want the rest of my money Monday," he told Emmett in another Instagram caption and reiterated in several other posts, including a photo of Emmett's Wikipedia page, which has been temporarily updated to read, "He owes 50 cent (aka Fofty) a million by Monday or else. He's faked a heart attack to get out of it thus far."

50 Cent did not stop there. He also shared a video of Kent reacting to the rapper's social media commentary, arguing, "50 took a clip of me talking about what I do behind closed doors with my fiancé and used it to diminish the validity of the #MeToo movement."

She continued, "if you have been affected by a man like 50, do not be quiet. We are not going to be silenced. I have your back. We need to let these f--kers know that they are not safe because once they think they've silenced us, we are all f--ked."

In the caption for the clip, 50 Cent asked Kent "how is the Range Rover" before likening Emmett to disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein

As the feud gained traction and attention online with corresponding memes, some other famous names weighed in, including Twitter queen Chrissy Teigen

"I never ever want 50 cent to be mad at me," she tweeted before poking fun with a second tweet that read, "please love me, fofty."

"I love you @chrissyteigen & john," the rapper assured her on Instagram. "These people just keep trying me."

As for the $1 million, it's officially Monday and so far, no public word from 50 Cent. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Lala Kent , Chrissy Teigen , 50 Cent , Feuds , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ciara, Russell Wilson, Sienna Birthday

Ciara and Russell Wilson Celebrate Daughter Sienna's 2nd Birthday With Special Guest Elmo

Game of Thrones Episode 3

Sophie Turner's Recap of Arya Stark's Big Game of Thrones Moment Will Make Your Day

Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian

How Kourtney Kardashian Can Relate to Khloe Kardashian's Drama With Tristan Thompson

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Sets Up the "Last War": Daenerys Targaryen vs. Cersei Lannister

Game of Thrones, Episode 8, Season 3

Why Arya Stark Was Always Going to Be the Game of Thrones Savior

Taylor Swift

The Sweet (and Significant) Story Behind Taylor Swift's New Cat

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Happy Birthday, Jay Cutler! Here's 6 Times Kristin Cavallari's Husband Made Us Fall in Love With Him

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.