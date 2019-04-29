Ciara and Russell Wilson Celebrate Daughter Sienna's 2nd Birthday With Special Guest Elmo

by Jamie Blynn | Mon., Apr. 29, 2019 7:43 AM
No one needs to give Ciara and Russell Wilson directions on how to get to Sesame Street.
For their daughter Sienna's 2nd birthday yesterday, the singer and NFL quarterback pulled out all the stops for an adorable Sesame Street-themed bash. The celebration—dubbed "Sienna Street"—featured a balloon arch spelling out Sienna's name, disco dancing and a special appearance by the tot's favorite A-lister, Elmo!
"She wouldn't let Elmo put her down," Ciara captioned an Instagram story of the red Muppet holding the birthday girl out on the dance floor. The proud mom posted another video of her daughter, clad in a pink tutu and glitter bomber jacket, hugging the beloved character: "She was so happy."
Later, flanked by her parents, half-brother Future, 4, and Elmo (of course!), Sienna blew out the candles on her very on-theme cake, which was decorated with an edible Muppet, candy, stripes and polka dots. "2's Up," wrote the 33-year-old. "#HappyBirthday."
"Oh my little Sassy Sunshine!" the Grammy winner gushed. "2 going on 20 is what you really are today! You are the perfect little girl I've always hoped for! The independence and opinion you have already just makes me smile! I'm so proud of you and I'm so excited to keep watching you grow! I love you so much! #HappyBirthdayPrincess Sienna #2Years❤️"
Wilson is equally in awe of their little girl. "Sienna... ever since the moment you breathed into this world you change my life forever," the Seattle Seahawks star, 30, captioned a video montage. "Your smile. Your laugh. Your joy. Your heart. Everything about you not only changed me for the better but has changed mommy, brother, and the world. You are a world changer. A difference maker. You are Miss Independent. You are a Princess that's going to be a Queen. Daddy Loves You Forever! We Love You! Happy 2nd Birthday BabyGirl. Love... Daddy, Mommy, & Brother. @Ciara"
She may be a princess, but Sienna isn't afraid to get her tiara dirty. At least, so says Mom. "I think it's inevitable for her to have a little bit of tomboy in her from Future, Russ and me," she told E! News in March 2018. "She's going to have some of that edge to her."
Happiest birthday Sienna!
Halima Aden Makes History as First Model to Wear a Hijab and Burkini for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?