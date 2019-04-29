Sophie Turner's Recap of Arya Stark's Big Game of Thrones Moment Will Make Your Day

"The hardest thing is in any series is when you build up a villain that's so impossible to defeat and then you defeat them. It has to be intelligently done because otherwise people are like, ‘Well, [the villain] couldn't have been that bad when some 100-pound girl comes in and stabs him.' You gotta make it cool. And then I told my boyfriend and he was like, ‘Mmm, should be Jon though really, shouldn't it?'" she told EW.

But creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff said it was always going to be Arya who ended things.

"We hoped to kind of avoid the expected. Jon Snow has always been the hero, the one who's been the savior, but it just didn't seem right to us, for this moment," Benioff said.