Game of Thrones Sets Up the "Last War": Daenerys Targaryen vs. Cersei Lannister

So, the Battle of Winterfell is over. What happens next on Game of Thrones?

"We have won the great war," Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) says in the trailer for season eight, episode four. "Now, we will win the last war."

Yep, the Night King is dead, taken down by Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), and with him his army. But at great cost. So many people died! RIP Lyanna Mormont, Jorah Mormont, Theon Greyjoy, and everybody else who valiantly took up arms against the dead. However, those that survive now have a little problem to deal with: Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).