Game of Thrones Battle of Winterfell: Arya Stark Is Our Queen

Game of Thrones' much-hyped Battle of Winterfell has come to an icy end.

Most of the hour and 22 minute episode was much too dark to even tell what was happening, and even when we could see, it was chaos. Just absolute human vs. zombie chaos, with some occasional dragon vs. dragon chaos thrown in, and a whole lot of clouds. We really, truly got to know the inside of some clouds.

But in the end, we could tell exactly what was happening, and it was epic as f--k.

The Night King really was just after Bran, and while Theon did his best to stop the guy (RIP Theon), it looked like Bran was about to die on the Night King's sword...until Arya leapt in out of absolutely nowhere. The Night King caught her by the neck, causing her to drop the knife, which she then caught, and used to stab him anyway. He shattered into a million icy pieces, and was quickly followed by his entire army, including his dragon. Byyye.

ARYA F--KING STARK, LADIES AND GENTLEMEN.