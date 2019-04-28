Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Pregnant Wife Lauren Gets an Ultrasound at Their Baby Shower

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 28, 2019 3:04 PM

It's another Bachelor baby shower, and this one put the spotlight directly on the baby.

Season 22 star Arie Luyendyk and wife and former contestant Lauren Luyendyk, formerly known as Lauren Burnham, celebrated the upcoming arrival of their first child, a baby girl, at a baby shower on Saturday.

At the event, Lauren, who is due to give birth in a little more than a month, showcased her baby bump in a white dress and had an ultrasound performed and screened in front of the guests—as did two of her pregnant friends—hairstylist and makeup artist Sarah Stidham and Kayla Evangelista.

The party included a waffle bar and fresh fruit, and a cake with rainbow sprinkles. Guests played typical baby shower games, such as a competition among the male guests to chug milk out of a bottle. Arie and Lauren also played a game where they had to answer questions such as "Who will be better at singing lullabies?"

Photos

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham: Romance Rewind

See photos from Arie and Lauren's baby shower:

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Luyendyk, Baby Shower

Instagram / Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Kisses

Arie kisses his pregnant wife.

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Luyendyk, Baby Shower

Instagram / Lauren Luyendyk

Getting Ready to Play Dress-Up

Arie and Lauren open their baby gifts.

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Luyendyk, Baby Shower

Instagram / Bella Weems-Lambert

Ultrasound Time

Prepare to meet Baby Luyendyk.

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Luyendyk, Baby Shower

Instagram / Lauren Luyendyk

Meet Baby Luyendyk

Arie and Lauren's baby is seen via a sonogram.

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Luyendyk, Baby Shower

Instagram / Bella Weems-Lambert

See Baby Luyendyk Up Close

And now for a 3-D ultrasound...

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Luyendyk, Baby Shower

Instagram / Lauren Luyendyk

Think Pink

So much pink!

Lauren Luyendyk, Sarah Stidham, Kayla Evangelista, Baby Shower

Instagram / Kayla Evangelista

Three Bumps

Lauren and pregnant friends Sarah Stidham and Kayla Evangelista show off their baby bumps.

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Luyendyk, Baby Shower

Instagram / Lauren Luyendyk

Loved Up

The two get cozy.

Lauren Luyendyk, Sarah Stidham, Kayla Evangelista, Baby Shower

Instagram / Sarah Stidham

Pregnant Trio

Lauren and pregnant friends Sarah Stidham and Kayla Evangelista pose for a pic.

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Luyendyk, Baby Shower

Instagram / Bella Weems-Lambert

Game Time

The guests of honor play a parenting guessing game.

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Luyendyk, Baby Shower

Instagram / Lauren Luyendyk

Chug Chug Chug

Arie cheats at another game...

The two got engaged in 2018 after reconnecting following the finale of The Bachelor—which saw her finish as the runner-up, and his subsequent breakup with the winner, Becca Kufrin. In November, Luyendyk and Burnham shocked fans when they announced they were expecting their first child. They revealed in January they are having a girl. The following week, the two got married.

