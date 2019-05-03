Insects, Feathers & Thongs: See the Craziest Met Gala Looks Over the Years

by Corinne Heller | Fri., May. 3, 2019 5:00 AM
Fashion's biggest night sure has spawned some wild looks!
Over the years, many celebs have turned heads with colorful, chic and unusual styles at the annual Met Gala, an annual star-studded fashion event celebrates the launch of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute's latest exhibition.
Guests such as Rihanna have even spurred memes with their looks.
Others who have showcased crazy styles at the Met Gala include Oscar winner Frances McDormand, Sarah Jessica Parker, Chrissy Teigen, Katy Perry, Madonna, Miley Cyrus and Donatella Versace, who was the first to showcased a dress made famous by her client Jennifer Lopez.
See unusual, and downright crazy looks at the Met Gala over the years:
The actress turned heads in Valentino Couture and covered her face with a headdress of green butterflies.
The actress wowed in this gold beaded Atelier Versace gown with blue feathers.
She wore it first! A year before Jennifer Lopez shut down the 2000 Grammys red carpet with her plunging green chiffon Versace gown, the brand's designer herself wore the dress to the 1999 Met Gala.
The singer turned heads in this ensemble in 2015.
The singer does it again, with this look at the 2017 event.
The singer's look at the 2015 inspired slews of memes. Anyone hungry for an omelette?
Sure, the model was basically naked at the 2017 Met Gala, but her beautiful physique only brought more focus to the custom La Perla gown, which was made out of 85,000 crystals strung together by a single thread!
While the model's Marchesa gown in 2017 featured intricate details, it had others wondering if the cotton-ball-like embellishments were necessary.
In 2017, as a Met Gala co-host, the "Firework" singer wore a Maison Margiela dress by John Galliano, who was famously fired from Christian Dior in 2011 after a video emerged showing the designer making racist and anti-Semitic remarks.
Not only did the model don a see-through Alexander Wang catsuit in 2017, but she worked it...even as ex The Weeknd and then-girlfriend Selena Gomez made their red carpet debut.
There were a lot of opinions about the Homeland actress' Monse ensemble in 2017, but there were also many who came to her defense (including us!) for doing the unexpected. Respect!
In 2016, after trolls called the Sex and the City star's look pirate-chic, SJP shut haters down on social media, bringing to attention that her outfit was in line with the theme: fabrication in fashion.
'Murica.
It wouldn't be a Met Gala without someone baring a prized asset. In 2016, the singer used her sheer dress by Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy as a political statement to defend gender and gay rights, she wrote on Instagram.
In 2016, Bey graced us with her presence in latex Givenchy. Though some thought the dress looked like a certain contraception material, it was a much-appreciated and out-the-box choice, especially in a sea of pretty lace and tulle gowns.
The A-lister was a golden goddess in Ralph Lauren in 2015, but some were a bit confused by the hood.
The volume alone in this 2015 Giles dress made it feel ahead of its time. It was designed to be an optical illusion for the "Chine: Through the Looking Glass" theme.
In 2015, Bey wore the naked dress that made way for all illusion dresses to come. Sure enough, she shut down the red carpet and jaws were dropped.
The model's 2014 Dolce & Gabbana dress had a dark romance about it.
Did the actress' flapper-inspired gown channel 2014 theme, "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" motif? The bright-green hue was definitely an unexpected move.
We're not sure if the actress and Marchesa were going for Beauty and the Beast vibes in 2014, but the ball gown did spark a meme frenzy.
While there's no doubt the Goop co-founder looked amazing, the Internet was not so sure that her hot-pink Valentino gown was in line with the 2013 punk theme.
Props to Kim for attending the high-profile event far into her 2013 pregnancy. While she was glowing in Givenchy, the Internet likened the floral gown to grandma couches.
The netting. The thigh-highs. The bangs. With hot-pink pumps. Madonna in Givenchy was one of the few celebs to nail 2013's punk theme.
Along with Madonna, the "Malibu" singer also nailed the 2013 punk theme in Marc Jacobs.
This Mary Katrantzou dress could have been one of the actress' looks in The Hunger Games. We're loving the structure—do you?
The singer's 2012 Alexander McQueen was a visual depiction of the "Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations" theme...even though its tiered silhouette was seen as unconventional at the time.
The model's 2005 Chanel gown was undeniably beautiful...even though it was quite literal.
The 2019 Met Gala takes place on May 6.
