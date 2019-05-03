Insects, Feathers & Thongs: See the Craziest Met Gala Looks Over the Years

Fashion's biggest night sure has spawned some wild looks!

Over the years, many celebs have turned heads with colorful, chic and unusual styles at the annual Met Gala, an annual star-studded fashion event celebrates the launch of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute's latest exhibition.

Guests such as Rihanna have even spurred memes with their looks.

Others who have showcased crazy styles at the Met Gala include Oscar winner Frances McDormand, Sarah Jessica Parker, Chrissy Teigen, Katy Perry, Madonna, Miley Cyrus and Donatella Versace, who was the first to showcased a dress made famous by her client Jennifer Lopez.