Serena Williams' Best Fashion Moments of All Time

Serena Williams rules the tennis court and the red carpet.

The 23-times tennis major winner has turned heads many times with her stylish looks over the years, and even has her own fashion line.

She made her official Oscars ceremony debut earlier this year, wowing onlookers with her black strapless Armani Privé silk gown with a ruby red crystal panel on the bodice. In prior years, she often showcased chic styles at the annual Vanity Fair post-Oscars party.

On Monday, Williams will co-chair the "Oscars" of the fashion world, the annual Met Gala, aka the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute Benefit. This year's theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

Williams had previously attended the 2017 Met Gala while pregnant with her and husband Alexis Ohanian's daughter Alexis Olympia.