Serena Williams' Best Fashion Moments of All Time

by Corinne Heller | Tue., Apr. 30, 2019 4:00 AM
Serena Williams rules the tennis court and the red carpet.
The 23-times tennis major winner has turned heads many times with her stylish looks over the years, and even has her own fashion line.
She made her official Oscars ceremony debut earlier this year, wowing onlookers with her black strapless Armani Privé silk gown with a ruby red crystal panel on the bodice. In prior years, she often showcased chic styles at the annual Vanity Fair post-Oscars party.
On Monday, Williams will co-chair the "Oscars" of the fashion world, the annual Met Gala, aka the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute Benefit. This year's theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion."
Williams had previously attended the 2017 Met Gala while pregnant with her and husband Alexis Ohanian's daughter Alexis Olympia.
See photos of Williams' best fashion moments over the years:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The tennis star turns heads on the red carpet at the annual ceremony.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
In Coach.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Burberry
In Versace
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
In Versace
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
In Versace
Steve Zak Photography/FilmMagic
In a white crop top and black tulle skirt
Karwai Tang/WireImage
In an ivory gown with an embellished bodice
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
In Ines Di Santo
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images
In Burberry
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
In Christiane King
Jeffrey Ufberg/WireImage
In Narciso Rodriguez
Venturelli/Getty Images
In an illusion-paneled floral gown
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
In Zac Posen
George Pimentel/Getty Images
In a floor-length gown with a sweetheart neckline
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
In a strapless draped gown
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
In Rachel Roy
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
In a draped gown
Bethany Clarke/Getty Images
In Burberry
Courtesy Delta
In a halter LBD
Nils Jorgensen/Rex/REX USA
In a navy skater dress
