Serena Williams' Best Fashion Moments of All Time

Serena Williams rules the tennis court and the red carpet.

The 23-times tennis major winner has turned heads many times with her stylish looks over the years, and even has her own fashion line.

She made her official Oscars ceremony debut earlier this year, wowing onlookers with her black strapless Armani Privé silk gown with a ruby red crystal panel on the bodice. In prior years, she often showcased chic styles at the annual Vanity Fair post-Oscars party.

On Monday, Williams will co-chair the "Oscars" of the fashion world, the annual Met Gala, aka the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute Benefit. This year's theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

Williams had previously attended the 2017 Met Gala while pregnant with her and husband Alexis Ohanian's daughter Alexis Olympia

See photos of Williams' best fashion moments over the years:

Serena Williams, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Oscar Ready

The tennis star turns heads on the red carpet at the annual ceremony.

ESC: Celeb Street Style, Serena Williams

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Front Row Ready

In Coach.

Serena Williams, Burberry Launch

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Burberry

Sexy Slit

In Versace

Serena Williams, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Glowing in Green

In Versace

Serena Williams, Glamour Women of the Year

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

Sheer-Perfection

In Versace 

Serena Williams

Steve Zak Photography/FilmMagic

Tulle Time

In a white crop top and black tulle skirt

Serena Williams

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Winning Look

In an ivory gown with an embellished bodice

Serena Williams

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Fireworks

In Ines Di Santo

Serena Williams

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

In the Trenches

In Burberry

Serena Williams

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Mustard Must-Have

In Christiane King

Serena Williams

Jeffrey Ufberg/WireImage

Lady in Leather

In Narciso Rodriguez

Serena Williams

Venturelli/Getty Images

Femme Floral

In an illusion-paneled floral gown

Serena Williams

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In the Navy

In Zac Posen

Serena Williams

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Coral Couture

In a floor-length gown with a sweetheart neckline

Serena Williams

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Fairytale

In a strapless draped gown

Serena Williams

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Bright Side

In Rachel Roy

Serena Williams

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

It's a 'Teal

In a draped gown

Serena Williams

Bethany Clarke/Getty Images

Marigold Moment

In Burberry

Serena Williams

Courtesy Delta

Svelte & Sleek

In a halter LBD

Serena Williams

Nils Jorgensen/Rex/REX USA

Just Right

In a navy skater dress

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Met Gala special on Monday, May 6 starting at 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT!

