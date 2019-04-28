Tom Hanks and Sons Support Rita Wilson at Her Stagecoach Festival Debut

Rita Wilson's Stagecoach festival stage debut was a full family affair on Saturday.

The 62-year-old actress and country singer was cheered on by husband Tom Hanks, 62, and their sons Chet Hanks, 28, and Truman Hanks, 23, as she performed at the annual country music event for the first time.

Hanks, who also has two other children from a previous relationship, has long been his wife's biggest cheerleader. He sung her praises while speaking at her Walk of Fame star ceremony in Hollywood last month.

Wilson posted on her Instagram page a photo of her and her family standing with Drew Arthur, Chet's band mate from alt-pop group FTRZ, and legendary southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd.