See the Best Celebrity Style Moments From Stagecoach 2019

Country music fans broke out their cowboy hat, cowboy boots, denim and sundresses for Stagecoach!
Several celebs showcased classic stylish American Western looks at the 2019 festival this weekend. The Vampire Diaries alum Nina Dobrev was a goddess in denim. Musician and E! reality star Jessie James Decker wore her own creations. And Rita Wilson made a splash with a daring look as she made her Stagecoach stage debut, with the support of husband Tom Hanks and their sons, Chet Hanks and Truman Hanks.
Other celebrities spotted showcasing stylish looks at the 2019 Stagecoach festival included The Bachelor's Corinne Olympiosand Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright.
See photos of the best celebrity style moments from Stagecoach 2019:
Nina Dobrev
The Vampire Diaries alum showcases a sexy denim style.
Brittany Cartwright
The Vanderpump Rules stars pairs a red button-down dress with a cowboy hat and boots.
Amanda Stanton and Andi Dorfman
The Bachelor Nation stars and Josh Murray's exes are twinning!
Corinne Olympios
The Bachelor star wears a red hankerchief Endless Summer dress.
Rita Wilson
The country singer and actress showcases a daring look as she makes her Stagecoach stage debut, with the support of husband Tom Hanks.
Becca Tilley
The Bachelor star wears a baby blue flirty romper and see-through heels.
Jessie James Decker
The country star rocked a body suit from her Kittenish line and boots from her new collection with JustFab, set to launch in October.
