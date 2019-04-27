Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Hang With Chip and Joanna Gaines for the Double Date the Century

Power couples: unite!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez ventured to Waco, Texas on Saturday and hung out with two of the city's most famous residents, Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines.

Any other double date looks like a total fixer-upper compared to this.

A-Rod posted a photo of the four of them on Instagram with where they're posing and smiling together on a grassy lawn enjoying the sunny day. J.Lo's abs were on full display (hardly the first time) while the Magnolia Network stars and A-Rod kept it casual in jeans and shirts.

"ARod Corp hits Capital Gaines in Waco, Texas. #CapitalGaines," he captioned it.

The Hustlers star's excitement about the meetup was pretty evident in the comment she left under the picture.

"Best anniversary gift ever!!" J.Lo wrote with a bunch of heart emojis.