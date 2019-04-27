Inside Katherine Schwarzenegger's Lavish and "Elegant" Bridal Shower

Here comes the future Mrs. Pratt!

Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated her upcoming nuptials to Chris Pratt at a lavish bridal shower at her mother Maria Shriver's Los Angeles home on Saturday.

A source described the shower as "beautiful and elegant" and it featured a pretty star-studded guest list with Oprah Winfrey among the 100 attendees.

The source told E! News that the bride-to-be "looked stunning in a white skirt and fitted tank top with beaded fringe. Her hair was clipped back on one side."

Guests arrived at Shriver's home around noon for a "backyard luncheon" that was described as "very traditional and exactly what you would imagine for a classic bride."

There was live music from a guitar player as well as lots of champagne. "There were photos of Katherine and Chris in picture frames at the entrance and large cherry blossom arrangements," the insider shared.