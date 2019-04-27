Cardi B Gets Her "Vagina Lasered" in NSFW Video

Queen of TMI Cardi B has done it again.

The 26-year-old Grammy-winning rapper, known for her candid and often sexual comments and no-holds-barred sense of humor, posted on her Instagram Story on Friday a censored, yet still NSFW video of her getting...groomed.

"[Getting] my f--king vagina lasered,' she said. "I'm not going out hairy, I'm not shaving p--y, nothing!"

Cardi had the procedure performed at the Rejúve Face & Body Spa in New York City.

Fans seemed pretty amused by her video.