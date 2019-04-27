Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Bonds With Cousins North and Penelope in Sweet Photo

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 27, 2019 10:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
True Thompson, North West, Penelope Disick

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Now that's a girl squad!

Khloe Kardashian posted on her Instagram page on Saturday an adorable photo of her 1-year-old daughter True Thompson bonding with her cousins North WestKim Kardashian's 5-year-old daughter, and Penelope DisickKourtney Kardashian's 6-year-old daughter. The three girls are sitting on what a pool float.

"♡ Happily Ever After ♡," Khloe wrote.

Many fans could not help but notice a theme.

"Kourtney, Kim and Khloe V2109," one of them commented.

Khloe has also posted in the past cute photos of True bonding with other cousins, including her fellow "triplets" who are around her age—Chicago West, Kim and husband Kanye West's youngest child, and Stormi WebsterKylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter.

Photos

True Thompson's 1st Birthday Party

True turned 1 earlier this month and the Kardashian-Jenner family got together to celebrate her birthday at a massive party, which was also attended by Khloe's ex and True's dad, Tristan Thompson.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E! 

Check out our new Keeping Up With the Kardashian channel on YouTube for show clips, recap videos and more!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ True Thompson , Khloe Kardashian , Penelope Disick , North West , Kardashian News , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Cardi B, Instagram

Cardi B Gets Her "Vagina Lasered" in NSFW Video

JWoww, Zack Clayton Carpinello

JWoww and Zack Clayton Carpinello Are All Smiles in First Photo as They Hit Up Universal Studios

Jessie J, Channing Tatum

Jessie J Serenades Channing Tatum on His Birthday: "Do What You Want"

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable New Photo of Baby Birdie

Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre

Idris Elba Is Married! Inside His Wedding to Sabrina Dhowre

Allison Mack

Playing the Waiting Game: Inside Allison Mack's New Life as She Awaits a Potential Prison Sentence

90 Day Fiance

Are These 90 Day Fiancé Couples Living Happily Ever After?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.