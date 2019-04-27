Jessie J Serenades Channing Tatum on His Birthday: "Do What You Want"

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 27, 2019 8:52 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Someone seems to be in the mood for some Bang Bang...

Jessie J posted on her Instagram Story on Friday a video of her serenading her beau Channing Tatum on his 39th birthday. The 31-year-old British singer sang, "It's your birthday, do, do what you want" to the tune of her 2013 song, "It's My Party."

In the clip, she filmed illustrations of women with speech bubbles and zoomed in repeatedly on one that read, "I want you." Others read "I love you" and "I miss you." A chuckling sound that sounded like Channing could be heard in the background.

Last month, Channing paid tribute to Jessie on her 31st birthday. The actor posted on Instagram a black and white snapshot of her soaking up the sun.

Photos

They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

"Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light," he wrote. "You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby."

Channing and Jessie's relationship was made public in October, just before Jenna Dewan filed for divorce from the actor.

Channing Tatum, Jessie J

Warner/Butler MEGA

Six months prior, she and Channing, who share a daughter, announced their separation after eight years of marriage.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jessie J , Channing Tatum , Couples , Birthdays , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
JWoww, Zack Clayton Carpinello

JWoww and Zack Clayton Carpinello Are All Smiles in First Photo Together

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpsons Shares Adorable New Photo of Baby Birdie

Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre

Idris Elba Is Married! Inside His Wedding to Sabrina Dhowre

Allison Mack

Playing the Waiting Game: Inside Allison Mack's New Life as She Awaits a Potential Prison Sentence

90 Day Fiance

Are These 90 Day Fiancé Couples Living Happily Ever After?

Sam Hunt, Hannah Lee Fowler

7 Times Sam Hunt Made Country Music Fans Swoon On and Off Stage

Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

These Are Cardi B's Most Daring Fashion Looks, and We Bet It Will Have You Saying ''Okurrr''

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.