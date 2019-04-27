Jessie J Serenades Channing Tatum on His Birthday: "Do What You Want"

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 27, 2019 8:52 AM
Someone seems to be in the mood for some Bang Bang...
Jessie J posted on her Instagram Story on Friday a video of her serenading her beau Channing Tatum on his 39th birthday. The 31-year-old British singer sang, "It's your birthday, do, do what you want" to the tune of her 2013 song, "It's My Party."
In the clip, she filmed illustrations of women with speech bubbles and zoomed in repeatedly on one that read, "I want you." Others read "I love you" and "I miss you." A chuckling sound that sounded like Channing could be heard in the background.
Last month, Channing paid tribute to Jessie on her 31st birthday. The actor posted on Instagram a black and white snapshot of her soaking up the sun.
"Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light," he wrote. "You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby."
Channing and Jessie's relationship was made public in October, just before Jenna Dewan filed for divorce from the actor.
Warner/Butler MEGA
Six months prior, she and Channing, who share a daughter, announced their separation after eight years of marriage.
