Jessica Simpsons Shares Adorable New Photo of Baby Birdie

Jessica Simpson is slowly giving fans more glimpses of her family's newest addition.

The 38-year-old singer and fashion mogul gave birth a month ago to her and husband Eric Johnson's third child and second daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson. On Friday night, Simpson posted on her Instagram page a new, black and white photo of the child wearing a smocked dress and displaying a small smile while lying down on a fluffy pillow.

"Rollin' into the weekend #BIRDIEMAE," Simpson wrote.

"Angel baby," her sister Ashlee Simpson-Ross commented.

This marks the second time Simpson has shared an image of her newborn daughter, with her face showing; she shared the first set of clear images of the child on Easter Sunday, along with a photo of her whole family.