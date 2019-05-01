Billboard Music Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards are finally here!

This year is truly shaping up to be a historic show. Not only is Kelly Clarkson returning to host for the second year in a row, she will also be performing one of her new songs. And that is just one of the highly-anticipated performances. The Jonas Brothers, BTS featuring Halsey and more artists are set to take the stage. Not to mention, Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie's debut performance of their new song "Me."

As for the awards, the odds are definitely in Cardi B's favor, with 21 nominations under her belt. Post Malone and Drake follow in close second with 17 nominations each.

Keep checking back here throughout the evening to find out who took home the prized award in each category as we will be updating it in real time and tune into the live broadcast on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.