Billboard Music Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., May. 1, 2019 7:00 AM

Kelly Clarkson, 2019 Billboard Music Awards Portrait

Joseph Cultice/NBC

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards are finally here!

This year is truly shaping up to be a historic show. Not only is Kelly Clarkson returning to host for the second year in a row, she will also be performing one of her new songs. And that is just one of the highly-anticipated performances. The Jonas BrothersBTS featuring Halsey and more artists are set to take the stage. Not to mention, Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie's debut performance of their new song "Me."

As for the awards, the odds are definitely in Cardi B's favor, with 21 nominations under her belt. Post Malone and Drake follow in close second with 17 nominations each.

Keep checking back here throughout the evening to find out who took home the prized award in each category as we will be updating it in real time and tune into the live broadcast on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

Top Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Cardi B

Ella Mai

Halsey

Taylor Swift

 

Top Male Artist

WINNER: Drake

Ed Sheeran

Post Malone

Travis Scott

XXXTentaction

 

Top Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

 

Top Hot 100 Song

"I Like It," Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

"Lucid Dreams," Juice Wrld

"Girls Like You," Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

"Better Now," Post Malone

"Sicko Mode," Travis Scott

 

Top Duo and Group

WINNER: BTS

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At the Disco

Dan + Shay

 

Top New Artist

Bazzi

WINNER: Juice Wrld

Lil Baby

Dua Lipa

Ella Mai

 

Top 100 Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

YouTube

Top Collaboration

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"

Khalid & Normani, "Love Lies"

Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B, "Girls Like You,"

Marshmello & Bastille, "Happier"

Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla Sign, "Psycho"

 

Top Hot 100 Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

 

Top Selling Song

"I Like It," Cardi B, Bad Bunny, & J Balvin

"In My Feelings," Drake

"Without Me," Halsey

"Shallow," Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

"Girls Like You," Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

 

Top Social Artist

WINNER: BTS

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Louis Tomlinson

Taylor Swift, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's, Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Dan + Shay

Drake

Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Dua Lipa

 

Top Rap Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Travis Scott

 

Top Male Rap Artist

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

 

Top Female Rap Artist

Cardi B

City Girls

Nicki Minaj 

 

Top R&B Tour

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Childish Gambino

Bruno Mars

 

Top R&B Female Artist

H.E.R.

Ella Mai

Queen Naija

 

Top R&B Male Artist

Khalid

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

 

Top R&B Artist

H.E.R.

Khalid

WINNER: Ella Mai

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

 

Top Rap Tour

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Drake

Travis Scott

 

Top Touring Artist

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift 

Justin Timberlake

Cardi B, Money, Music Video

Atlantic Records

Top Radio Songs Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Maroon 5

Post Malone

 

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

XXXTentatacion

 

Top Songs Sales Artist

Drake

Ariana Grande

Imagine Dragons

Lady Gaga

Post Malone

 

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

XXXTentacion

 

Top Country Artist

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

 

Top Country Male Artist

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

 

Top Country Female Artist

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

 

Top Country Duo/Group

WINNER: Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

 

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Shania Twain

Top Rock Artist

WINNER: Imagine Dragons

lovelytheband

Panic! At the Disco

Queen

Twenty One Pilots

 

Top Rock Tour

Elton John

Rolling Stones

U2

 

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

 

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

Odesza

The Chainsmokers

 

Top Christian Artist

Cory Asbury

WINNER: Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

Hillsong Worship

MercyMe

 

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tori Kelly

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Marvin Sapp

Carrie Underwood, Sunday Night Football

NBC

Top Billboard 200 Album

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

WINNER: Drake, Scorpion

Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys

Travis Scott, AstroWorld

 

Top Soundtrack

13 Reasons Why: Season 2

A Star Is Born

Bohemian Rhapsody

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Greatest Showman

 

Top R&B Album

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

H.E.R., H.E.R.

Khalid, American Teen

The Weeknd, Dear Melancholy

XXXTentacion, 17

 

Top Rap Album

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Drake, Scorpion

Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys

Travis Scott, AstroWorld

XXXTentacion, ?

 

Top Country Album

Jason Aldean, Rearview Town

Kane Brown, Kane Brown

Luke Combs, This One's For You

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty

 

Top Rock Album

Dave Matthews Band, Come Tomorrow

Imagine Dragons, Origins

Mumford & Sons, Delta

Panic! At the Disco, Pray for the Wicked

Twenty One Pilots, Trench

 

Top Latin Album

Anuel AA, Real Hasta la Muerte

Bad Bunny,  100PRE

J Balvin, Vibras

Maulma, F.A.M.E.

Ozuna, Aura

 

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Clean Bandit, What Is Love?

David Guetta, 7

Kygo, Kids in Love

Major Lazer, Major Lazer Essentials

The Chainsmokers, Sick Boys

 

Top Christian Album

Cory Asbury, Reckless Love

Lauren Diagle, Look Up Child

for KING & COUNTRY, Burn the Ships

Hillsong Worship,  There Is More

Top Gospel Album

Snoop Dogg  & Various Artists, Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love

Aretha Franklin, Gospel Greats

Koryn Hawthorne, Unstoppable

WINNER: Tori Kelly, Hiding Place

Jonathan McReynolds, Make Room

 

Top Streaming Song (Video)

Drake, "In My Feelings"

Juice Wrld, "Lucid Dreams"

Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B, "Girls Like You"

Travis Scott, "Sicko Mode"

XXXTentacion, "SAD!"

 

Top R&B Song

DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper & Quavo "No Brainer"

Ella Mai, "Boo'd Up"

Ella Mai, "Trip"

Khalid, "Better"

Lil Dicky featuring Chris Brown, "Freaky Friday"

 

Top Rap Song

WINNER: Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"

Drake, "In My Feelings"

Juice WRLD, "Lucid Dreams"

Post Malone, "Better Now"

Travis Scott, "Sicko Mode"

 

Top Country Song

Kane Brown, "Heaven"

Luke Combs, "She Got the Best of Me"

Dan + Shay, "Speechless"

Dan + Shay, "Tequila"

Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, "Meant to Be"

 

Top Rock Song

Foster The People, "Sit Next to Me"

Imagine Dragons, "Whatever It Takes"

lovelytheband, "Broken"

Panic! At the Disco, "High Hopes"

 

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny featuring Drake, "Mia"

Daddy Yankee, "Dura"

DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, "Taki Taki"

Nicky Jam & J Balvin, "X"

Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna, "Te Bote"

 

Top Dance/Electric Song

DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, "Taki Taki"

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa, "One Kiss"

Marshmello & Bastille, "Happier"

Tiesto & Dzeko featuring Preme and Post Malone, "Jackie Chan"

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, "The Middle"

 

Top Christian Song

Cory Asbury, "Reckless Love"

Lauren Daigle, "You Say"

for KING & COUNTRY, "Joy"

Hillsong Worship, "Who You Say I Am"

Tauren Wells, "Known"

 

Top Gospel Song

Todd Dulaney, "Your Great Name"

Koryn Hawthorne, "Won't He Do It"

Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin, "Never Alone"

Jason Nelson, "Forever"

Brian Courtney, "A Great Work"

