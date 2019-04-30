From Rihanna's Pope Outfit to Jennifer Lopez's Dragon Dress, See the Best Met Gala Looks Ever

There's nothing quite like the Met Ball. With designs that are out-of-this-world and the industry's biggest stars dazzling in them, the larger-than-life event is a full-on fashion extravaganza.

And while many celebs show up and show out year after year, only a few ensembles stop us in our tracks and make us want to do a death drop. We're talking Rihanna's famous Comme des Garçons get-up, Beyoncé's barely-there, jewel-adorned dress and Sarah Jessica Parker's fiery, flame-like Philip Treacy headdress.

No design is too risqué or over-the-top. In fact, flashy, one-of-a-kind pieces are encouraged on the first Monday in May.

And while some celebs take the theme as a light suggestion, others go above and beyond. Such was the case when the "Diamonds" singer graced the red carpet in a full-on Pope ensemble, complete with a papal tiara, for the 2018 Met Gala. Last year's theme was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," and RiRi took us to church!