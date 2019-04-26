Don't Panic! There's No "ME!" Without Brendon Urie

Taylor Swift is officially back...and she's not alone.

After weeks of anticipation and countless clues, the Grammy winner finally premiered her new song and its colorful music video on April 26, and for the first time in her impressive career, the 29-year-old chose to release a duet as her first single. Rather than choose one of her frequent collaborators over the years, like Ed Sheeran or Jack Antonoff, she tapped a somewhat unexpected partner: Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie.

Urie, along with Joel Little, co-wrote the jam with Swift, helping her reveal her true self with "ME!," her highly anticipated follow-up to 2017's darker reputation.

"'ME!' is a song about embracing your individuality and really celebrating it and owning it," Swift told Robin Roberts of the song's meaning. "With a pop song, we have the ability to get a melody really stuck in people's heads and I just want it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves."