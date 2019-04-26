Stagecoach 2019 Celebrity Sightings: See Hollywood Take Over the Country Music Festival

Hollywood is officially going country this weekend!

In case you couldn't already guess, Stagecoach 2019 is officially here and more than a few familiar faces are headed to the California desert to experience one of country music's biggest festivals.

Lucky attendees will be able to experience performances from Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, Jason Aldean and many more talented artists.

And in between all the dancing and singing, your favorite stars will be able to attend VIP events and show off their country style all over on social media.

In years past, everyone from Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis to Nick Jonas and brother Joe Jonas have traveled to the desert and enjoyed an unforgettable weekend. And as pop culture fans know, Bachelor Nation loves to partake in the festival festivities.