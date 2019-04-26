Meet Priyanka Chopra, Kate Middleton and Beyonce's Go-To Indian Fashion Designer Anita Dongre

What do Kate Middleton, Beyoncé, and Priyanka Chopra all have in common? Aside from the obvious answer of insane levels of fame, they all love the same Indian fashion designer Anita Dongre.

The Rajasthan-born designer first burst onto the scene in a huge way when the Duchess of Cambridge showed up to an engagement wearing Dongre's Gulrukh Tunic Dress during a 2016 tour of India and Bhutan.

"Those pictures were just amazing. She played cricket in them and it just got her in a really happy state of mind. And subsequently, she's also worn a pair of Pink City earrings for a reception at Buckingham Palace, for which I attended too. I chatted with her and she's amazing! Warm, loves India and wants to visit Rajasthan again," Dongre tells E! News of meeting Kate.

And if you're curious if the "Kate Effect" is still a thing with that dress years later, it definitely is. According to Dongre, "It still goes on, you're not going to believe it! We're still surprised because it's been such a long time and we still get so many requests from all over the world asking us to make this dress that she wore."

Duchess Kate isn't the only international superstar to wear jewelry from Dongre's Pink City collection. Our other queen Beyonce looked super chic in Pink City collection jewels when she performed at Isha Ambani's extravagant wedding in late December of last year.

The designer shared, "she's such an amazing woman. It was great to see that she was in Udaipur, another city in Rajasthan, the region from where I originate and she wore a pair of handcrafted earrings that are handmade in Jaipur. Udaipur is a city that is very close to Jaipur and that's where the wedding was so that also felt very, very special."