Here's Proof Dua Lipa Is Making "New Rules" in Style on the Red Carpet

by Dominic-Madori Davis | Tue., Apr. 30, 2019 3:00 AM
Daring. Dominate. Dazzling Dua Lipa.
The British up-and-coming music icon topped the charts a few years ago with her female empowerment anthem "New Rules," and continued her hit streak with her latest hit single called "One Kiss."
But the charts aren't the only thing this Elle cover star has been ruling. She has also been dominating the fashion industry.
"I love to experiment and play around," she said in an interview with Refinery29. "It's kind of like music: The sound doesn't just include the face of the artist. And the artist should wear the clothes, not the other way around. Fashion can't be forced."
With her signature black bob haircut, the star's Instagram is filled with glittery Chanel bags and Fendi tracksuits as she prepares for the release of her anticipated second studio album.
"Occasionally, fashion can make you invincible," she said in the same interview. "It's like a shield at times. I think it's been a tool to finding myself, and expressing myself, in a way that I could never do in words."
With the 2019 Billboard Music Awards just days away, we have a feeling the Top New Artist nominee won't disappoint at the award show. But as we wait for her red carpet appearance, take a look at some of her best looks in our gallery below.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
The singer strikes a pose as she arrives at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Celebration at the Nomad Hotel in Los Angeles.
Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
The "New Love" singer turns heads as she attends the premiere of Alita: Battle Angel in Los Angeles.
Jeff Schear/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
While performing at the 2018 Jingle Ball show in Chicago, the singer performs wearing thigh-high glitter boots.
Article continues below
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
The "New Rules" singer looks out of this world as she walks the red carpet for the 2019 Global Awards in London.
Ian West/PA Wire
The Grammy-award winner stuns as she attends the 2019 BRIT Awards in London.
NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
The star strikes a pose as she attends the World Premiere of Alita: Battle Angel in London.
Article continues below
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
The "Be the One" singer stuns in a white gown as she walks the red carpet for the 2018 American Music Awards.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The star turns heads for all the right reasons in this striking purple gown as she arrives at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in New York City.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
The "One Kiss" singer dons a nude ensemble as she attends the 2018 Billboard Women in Music in New York City.
Article continues below
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Work it, girl! Dua strikes a pose as she performs at the 2019 BRIT Awards in London.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
The star shines onstage at Z100's 2018 Jungle Ball in New York City.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for CIROC & Warner Music
The singer takes flight in this suit as she attends the Warner Music & CIROC Vodka House Party in London.
Article continues below
We can't wait to see what Dua wears Wednesday night in Las Vegas.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?