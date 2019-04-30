Here's Proof Dua Lipa Is Making "New Rules" in Style on the Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Dominic-Madori Davis | Tue., Apr. 30, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Daring. Dominate. Dazzling Dua Lipa

The British up-and-coming music icon topped the charts a few years ago with her female empowerment anthem "New Rules," and continued her hit streak with her latest hit single called "One Kiss."

But the charts aren't the only thing this Elle cover star has been ruling. She has also been dominating the fashion industry.

"I love to experiment and play around," she said in an interview with Refinery29. "It's kind of like music: The sound doesn't just include the face of the artist. And the artist should wear the clothes, not the other way around. Fashion can't be forced."

With her signature black bob haircut, the star's Instagram is filled with glittery Chanel bags and Fendi tracksuits as she prepares for the release of her anticipated second studio album.

Photos

Best Dressed Ever at the Billboard Music Awards

"Occasionally, fashion can make you invincible," she said in the same interview. "It's like a shield at times. I think it's been a tool to finding myself, and expressing myself, in a way that I could never do in words."

With the 2019 Billboard Music Awards just days away, we have a feeling the Top New Artist nominee won't disappoint at the award show. But as we wait for her red carpet appearance, take a look at some of her best looks in our gallery below

Dua Lipa

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Punk Princess

The singer strikes a pose as she arrives at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Celebration at the Nomad Hotel in Los Angeles. 

Dua Lipa

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Glitter & Glam

The "New Love" singer turns heads as she attends the premiere of Alita: Battle Angel in Los Angeles. 

Dua Lipa

Jeff Schear/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Goddess in Green

While performing at the 2018 Jingle Ball show in Chicago, the singer performs wearing thigh-high glitter boots.

Article continues below

Dua Lipa, The Global Awards 2019

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Starry Night

The "New Rules" singer looks out of this world as she walks the red carpet for the 2019 Global Awards in London. 

Dua Lipa, Brit Awards 2019

Ian West/PA Wire

Pretty in Hot Pink

The Grammy-award winner stuns as she attends the 2019 BRIT Awards in London. 

Dua Lipa

NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Double Take

The star strikes a pose as she attends the World Premiere of Alita: Battle Angel in London. 

Article continues below

Dua Lipa, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Pretty Princess

The "Be the One" singer stuns in a white gown as she walks the red carpet for the 2018 American Music Awards. 

Dua Lipa, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Daring Diva

The star turns heads for all the right reasons in this striking purple gown as she arrives at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in New York City. 

Dua Lipa, Billboard Women in Music 2018

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Nearly Nude

The "One Kiss" singer dons a nude ensemble as she attends the 2018 Billboard Women in Music in New York City. 

Article continues below

Dua Lipa

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Versace Versace

Work it, girl! Dua strikes a pose as she performs at the 2019 BRIT Awards in London. 

Dua Lipa

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Royal Rainbow

The star shines onstage at Z100's 2018 Jungle Ball in New York City. 

Dua Lipa

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for CIROC & Warner Music

Fierce in Feathers

The singer takes flight in this suit as she attends the Warner Music & CIROC Vodka House Party in London. 

Article continues below

We can't wait to see what Dua wears Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Fashion , Style , VG , 2019 Billboard Music Awards , Red Carpet , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Serena Williams, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Serena Williams' Best Fashion Moments of All Time

Rihanna, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

From Rihanna's Pope Outfit to Jennifer Lopez's Dragon Dress, See the Best Met Gala Looks Ever

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Channels "Pink Power Ranger" in Body-Hugging Suit—See More of Her Glamorous Fittings

Necessary Realness: Lady Gaga Hosts Met Gala 2019

Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, Met Gala 2018

See Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Fashion Evolution at the Met Gala

Post Malone, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Inside Post Malone's Daring and One of a Kind Style Transformation

Met Gala 2019: By The Numbers

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.